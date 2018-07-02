1 dead after vehicles crash in St. Louis; building also hit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A passenger is dead and another critically injured after a stolen car allegedly driven by a 15-year-old collided with another car in south St. Louis before slamming into a fire hydrant and a brick building.

Police say the car struck a vehicle driven by a woman just after 10 p.m. Monday in an intersection. She suffered minor injuries.

The name of the passenger killed in the wreck was not immediately released. A second passenger is hospitalized in critical and unstable condition. The driver is in stable condition.

Police say that car was reported taken in a carjacking roughly three hours before the crash, though it's unclear if any of the occupants at the time of the crash where involved in that theft.