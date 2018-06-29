1 dead after wounded driver runs red light, causes wreck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City driver has run a red light after he was critically wounded in a shooting and caused a wreck that killed another driver.

The Kansas City Star reports that the wreck happened Tuesday night when the wounded 26-year-old driver's car hit a pickup truck. Kansas City police Sgt. Deb Randol says the 24-year-old driver of the truck was declared dead at a hospital.

Randol says the truck's driver had been at a rugby game with his brother, who was following behind him in traffic and witnessed the crash.

A third vehicle was struck during the wreck but that driver did not have life-threatening injuries and did not go to a hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting that wounded the car's driver.