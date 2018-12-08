1 dead, another wounded in double shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY - Authorities say a shooting at a Kansas City home has left a man dead and a woman seriously wounded.

Police said in a news release that officers found the two shooting victims around 5 a.m. The male victim died at a hospital and the female victim was listed in serious but stable condition. Witnesses said an argument led to the shootings.

Police said that the suspect fled on foot, but a description wasn't immediately available.