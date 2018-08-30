1 dead, firefighter injured in Grandview blaze

By: The Associated Press

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — One man was killed and a firefighter was injured in an apartment fire in suburban Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports the fire broke out Monday in a two-story apartment building in Grandview.

Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham said crews rescued three people and found one person dead. The victim's identity hasn't been released.

He said the firefighter was injured when the building's ceiling collapsed. The firefighter suffered second-degree burns and was taken to a hospital.

Grandview fire investigators have been working with police, the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine the cause of the fire.