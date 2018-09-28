1 Dead in Deputy-Involved Shooting in NW Missouri

AMAZONIA (AP) - One person is dead and two others are in jail after a police chase in northwest Missouri.

Buchanan County Sheriff Mike Strong says a deputy was involved in the shooting after a chase that began in Buchanan County and ended in Amazonia in Andrew County. He did not release any other information

Andrew County Sheriff Bryan Atkins says three people were in a car that officers were pursuing. One was killed and two others are being held in the Andrew County jail.

Further details were not immediately available.