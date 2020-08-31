1 dead in Portland after protestors and Trump supporters clash

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) —Police report that one person was fatally shot in Portland Oregon, as Black Lives matter and a large group of Donald Trump supporters clashed in the streets last night.

It is currently unclear if Saturday nights shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a group of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protestors in the city's downtown. Police say the group left the area about 15 minutes before gunshots rang out.

Portland has been the site of nightly protests for three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.