1 Hurt in St. Louis-Area Plant Fire

PACIFIC (AP) - One person is hurt after a fire at a manufacturing plant in the St. Louis-area town of Pacific.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Clayton Corp. It took about an hour to get the blaze under control. The company makes valves and related parts.

The injured person was hospitalized, but there was no information about the person's condition.