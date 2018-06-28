1 injured after car crashes into tree

COLUMBIA — One person has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the car she was riding in crashed into a tree Sunday.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Forum Boulevard and Stadium Boulevard. Columbia police said the vehicle was smoking when responders arrived to the scene.

Columbia police said the car went off the road while the driver of the car was heading north on Forum Boulevard. The driver sought treatment on his own.

Police said both passengers in the car were wearing seat belts.

The accident briefly stopped northbound traffic on Forum Boulevard, but all traffic is currently moving again.

Vehicle collision on Forum Blvd at Stadium Blvd. Appears to have crashed into tree. Awaiting more info. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/KqBLBcrNk6 — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) November 6, 2016



