1 Killed in Shootings at Berkeley Apartment Complex

BERKELEY (AP) - Police in St. Louis County say one person has died following a shootout that left three others wounded.

The shootings happened about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a Berkeley apartment complex. Police say two groups of people were arguing before shots were fired.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports three of the victims - two men and a woman - got into a car to go to a hospital. Police stopped the car and called for ambulances.

One person was later pronounced dead. The others were being treated at hospitals.

Names of the victims have not been released. Police said all were in their 20s and 30s.