1 man dead, another injured after explosion at Callaway County farm

CALLAWAY COUNTY — An explosion on a farm killed one man and injured another subject Friday, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

The explosion occurred at 6:43 p.m. as a semi delivering a liquid based cattle feed product offloaded its contents into a storage container. Investigators also found a large farm structure collapsed.

It is unclear what exactly caused the explosion at this time.

Stephen Fink, 45, of Macon was delivering the cattle feed. Emergency responders found him dead among the rubble at the farm structure in the 1900 block of County Road 231 south of State Road E, which is northwest of Kingdom City.

Fink's body was taken to the Boone / Callaway County Medical Examiner's office in Columbia for further investigation.

A second subject at the farm property, whom deputies are not identifying at this time, was also injured from the explosion. He was transported to the hospital by a Staff for Life helicopter and is expected to survive.

Emergency personnel were originally informed about a reported explosion but later learned the incident was possibly related to a farm accident.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office provided an additional investigator at the scene at the request of Callaway County Sheriff's Office investigators.

Investigators have not found evidence of criminal activity nor do they suspect it.

Callaway County sheriff's deputies, Missouri State High Patrol troopers and personnel from the North Callaway Fire Protection personnel and Callaway County EMS responded to the incident. The Columbia Fire Department and Fulton Fire Department provided additional assistance at the scene.