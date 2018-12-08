$1 million bond set for former St. Louis officer accused of murder

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a former St. Louis police officer charged with first-degree murder in a 2011 shooting of a 24-year-old man after a chase.

A St. Louis judge set the bail amount Tuesday for Jason Stockley, who previously had been ordered held without bond.

Prosecutors allege Stockley was on duty when he first fired at Anthony Lamar Smith after police say Stockley witnessed a drug deal. Authorities say that during an ensuing pursuit of Smith's car, Stockley can be heard on his in-car video telling his partner he was "going to kill this (expletive)."

After the police SUV forced Smith's car to stop, prosecutors allege, Shockley approached Smith's car and fired five times into its driver's side. Smith died after being hit by each round.