$1 million Grant for the Hartford Innovation Hub

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - President Barack Obama's administration has awarded a $1 million grant for the Hartford Innovation Hub under a federal program designed to spark economic growth in urban America by partnering federal officials with local decision-makers.

The Hartford plan seeks to help the city attract serial investors, grow advanced manufacturing companies and increase global competitiveness. Hartford is one of only three cities nationwide being awarded the grant intended to spur long-term economic growth and job creation through the Strong Cities, Strong Communities Challenge.

Federal officials say the idea is to create Community Solutions Teams, which will include employees from several different federal agencies, and have them work directly with local officials.

U.S. Rep. John Larson and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will join Hartford Mayor Pedro Segarra in announcing the federal grant Monday.