$1 million Lottery win means dream home for O'Fallon man

By: The Associated Press

O'FALLON (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man will get that dream home he’s always wanted after winning $1 million in a Missouri Lottery game.

The Lottery said Thursday that Kenneth Wilmes of O’Fallon, Missouri, won the prize playing the “$300 Million Cash Explosion” scratchers game.

He bought the ticket at Midwest Petroleum in O’Fallon. Wilmes says his dream home is a house on a couple of acres. He found that home last week.