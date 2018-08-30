1 person in custody as St. Joseph police probe death

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — One person is in custody after a man was found dead inside a St. Joseph home.

The St. Joseph News-Press reported police responded Monday night to an emergency call and discovered a body in a bathroom. Police said the man who is in custody also was in the home.

Sgt. Brett Kelley confirmed Tuesday morning that one person was booked into custody in connection with the case, though no charges have been filed. Kelley could not say how the person died.