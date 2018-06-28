1 person killed, 1 hurt in house fire east of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — One person has died and another has been injured in a house fire east of Springfield.

KOLR-TV reports that the fire started early Monday near the Greene County town of Turners. Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief Richard Stirts said the house was in flames when crews arrived, with one person trapped in an upstairs bathroom. A second person was able to escape and was taken to a hospital with burns.

Assistant Chief Rob Talburt said the body of a woman was found shortly before 5 a.m.

Crews from seven area departments fought the fire, and a state fire marshal is investigating.