1 Person Wounded By Gunshot Fired From Minivan

INDEPENDENCE (AP) -- Independence police are looking for someone who shot one person from a minivan in what appears to be a random attack in the Kansas City suburb.



Police say they began hearing several reports of gunshots after 1 a.m. Sunday in the northwest part of Independence.



The Kansas City Star reports one person was hit by a gunshot near U.S. 25 and Kentucky Road.



Witnesses described the vehicle carrying the shooter as a silver or light-gray minivan wiht a dark stripe on the side.



There was no word Sunday on the condition of the shooting victim.