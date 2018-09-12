1 suspect hurt, 1 missing after grocery store robbery, chase

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — One suspect in a grocery store robbery is hospitalized and another is on the loose in suburban St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that a Shop 'n Save store in north St. Louis County was robbed around 2:30 a.m. Friday. An employee was struck with a gun during the crime.

A St. Ann police officer saw the suspects' car on Interstate 170 and a chase began. Police say the passenger in the suspect vehicle shot at police during the chase, but officers did not return fire.

At some point in the chase the passenger got out and ran. The driver later crashed in the town of Berkeley. He is hospitalized with what police call non-life-threatening injuries.