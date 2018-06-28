1 suspect in shooting death of woman turns himself in

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One man suspected of killing a woman in downtown St. Louis carjacking before throwing her 9-month-old baby out of the car has turned himself in.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

The 19-year-old suspect who surrendered Tuesday is from Belleville, Illinois. His name has not been released.

Twenty-one-year-old Brandi Hill of O'Fallon, Missouri, was fatally shot Sunday night on Washington Avenue. A pregnant passenger was dragged from the vehicle. The two suspects drove away in Hill's car and drove into north St. Louis, where the baby was thrown out of the car. She was not hurt. The car was later recovered by police.