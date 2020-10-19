1-year-old drowns in private pond in western Missouri
SEDALIA (AP) — A 1-year-old boy has drowned in a private pond in western Missouri.
The incident happened just before noon Thursday in Pettis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the child got out of a home and was found in pond.
Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The child’s name was not released. The patrol did not provide any further details.
More News
Grid
List
CPS elementary families prepare students for in-person learning Elementary students enrolled in Columbia Public Schools will begin attending... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri has seen a rise in crime in recent years. The most recent FBI Uniform Crime Reporting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - By now you’re aware science tells us the only way to slow our rapidly changing climate is to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA– Elementary students enrolled in Columbia Public Schools will begin attending school for classes starting Monday. Many parents... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Candidates for Missouri's District 19 State Senate seat condemned a false text message reportedly sent to voters this... More >>
in
(CNN) - Blazes roaring through Colorado and Utah have pushed people from their homes and caused damage that officials have... More >>
in
(CNN) - If you're unable to get a cell phone signal when you walk your dog around the block, this... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Democrats and Republicans have found common ground -- voting this year is confusing. "Our primary... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Get ready for the most difficult months yet in this pandemic. The fall Covid-19 surge is here... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for a Black Missouri woman whose arrest when she was nine-months pregnant sparked... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The federal government has made a deal with retail pharmacies CVS and Walgreens to help distribute coronavirus vaccine... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol held a forum on the use of force and training Friday morning.... More >>
in
CLAYTON — The ousted diversity director for St. Louis County alleges in a lawsuit that she was dismissed in retaliation... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- COVID-19 continues to make a ruckus in the SEC football schedule. KOMU 8 Sports has confirmed Missouri will... More >>
in
Welcome to Week 8 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the Blair Oaks Falcons traveling to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Athletic trainers are seen as the backbone of sports teams at all levels, and during the pandemic, their... More >>
in