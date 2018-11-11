10,000 KC Students To Start School With Supplies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City School District wants to make sure all its students have school supplies on the first day of class. It's working with Olathe, Kan.-based Heart to Heart International and civic groups to provide backpacks filled with school supplies and hygiene items to about 10,000 kindergarten to sixth-grade students.

Efforts are under way to provide supplies to its older students and pre-kindergartners, too. District spokesman Andre Riley says that economic woes mean more students have been showing up on the first day with no school supplies or only part of what they need.

The new effort, announced Tuesday, is called Backpacks for Achievement. Charities have worked in the past to provide backpacks, but organizers say this effort will ensure consistency and that no one falls through the cracks.