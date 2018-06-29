10 Charged in Mo. Stolen Cargo Operation

KANSAS CITY - Federal prosecutors in Kansas City say 10 western Missouri men have been charged with conspiring to steal nearly $1 million worth of commercial trucks, trailers and cargo.

An indictment unsealed Monday says the conspiracy involved the thefts of five Freightliner trucks and 17 trailers between 2005 and 2011.

Among the stolen goods were more than $200,000 worth of Nike shoes, $17,000 worth of beer and hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of meat, including frozen ribs, chicken and wings.

Prosecutors say some of the men disguised the stolen trucks. Others are accused of delivering or receiving the stolen cargo.

Eight of the suspects are from Kansas City. The others are from Raytown and Holden, Missouri.