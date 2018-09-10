10 Killed in Fire in SW Missouri

ANDERSON - The elderly and mentally ill residents of a group home in Anderson were familiar to many people in the small Ozarks town. Some residents of the Anderson Guest House routinely ate at a nearby Dairy Queen, while others went across the street to pet an office cat at the animal clinic. Now residents of the town say they are shocked and saddened by the loss of ten people in a fire that destroyed the house last night. Another two dozen people were injured in the fire. The blaze -- among the deadliest in Missouri's history -- was being treated as a crime. Governor Blunt says it is not definitely a crime, but he promised a thorough investigation. Authorities were not expected to identify the victims until Tuesday.