$10 Million Gift Spurs Restoration at Jefferson's Estate

WASHINGTON - A $10 million gift from a Washington philanthropist will help visitors see the full plantation of Thomas Jefferson's home at Monticello, including its history with slavery.

The gift is from businessman David Rubenstein. The co-CEO of The Carlyle Group private equity firm is announcing one of the largest donations ever for Monticello.

It will fund the reconstruction of Mulberry Row, the community where slaves and workers lived on the Virginia plantation. Monticello officials plan to rebuild at least two log buildings where slaves worked and lived.

The gift will also allow for the restoration of the second and third floors of Jefferson's mansion now mostly empty.

Rubenstein visited Monticello about two months ago and decided he could help with projects the estate's trustees had planned to better tell Jefferson's story.

