$10 million gift to fund fellowships at MU School of Journalism

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri announced Friday it has received a $10 million pledge from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation to enhance faculty salaries of the School of Journalism.

The university said the latest pledge makes the Reynolds Foundation the first $100 million donor the school.

The gift, along with matching funds from other private donors, will create the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation Faculty Excellence Fund and support 50 faculty fellowships for journalism professors.

The Reynolds Foundation will stop operating at the end of 2017, and the university will receive the gift in 2021 when the foundation distributes its remaining assets.

Donald W. Reynolds, a 1927 journalism school graduate, built the Donrey Media Group, which owned more than 100 media enterprises.