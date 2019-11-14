$10 million gift to the Kinder Institute at Missouri

By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — The University of Missouri has received a $10 million gift from the Kinder Foundation, which will be used to support two new degrees programs.

The university announced Tuesday it will offer a bachelor's degree in constitutional democracy and a master's degree in Atlantic history and politics. The gift will support expanding faculty and staff for the new degrees.

Rich and Nancy Kinder of Houston, Texas, formed the Kinder Foundation in 1997. Rich Kinder, a Cape Girardeau native, under bachelor's and law degrees at Missouri in the 1960s.

The foundation provided a $25 million gift in 2015 to establish the Kinder Institute of Constitutional Democracy.

The new gift also will support a Kinder Institute Residential College for students pursuing the new bachelor's degree, as well as study abroad opportunities with University of Oxford's Corpus Christi College.

