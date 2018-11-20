10 months later, body in river still a mystery

HANNIBAL (AP) - More than 10 months after a woman's body was found in the Mississippi River near Hannibal, Missouri, the case remains a mystery.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told the Hannibal Courier-Post that his department is revisiting old leads trying to solve the mystery. The death of the still-unidentified woman is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities do not believe she is from the Hannibal area.

The body was found about two miles south of Hannibal on Sept. 15, 2013. Police believe the woman toured Mark Twain Cave in Hannibal two days earlier, with a man and a woman. Police have been unable to track them down.

Authorities believe the woman was between 15 and 30 years old, 5-foot-3 and about 135 pounds.