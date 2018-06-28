10 Traffic Deaths Reported in Missouri Over Weekend

COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday ten people died in traffic crashes July 1-4. The highway patrol responded to 259 crashes in which eight people died and 130 were injured. The Kansas City Police Department investigated two fatalities.

The highway patrol also arrested 168 people for drunk driving over the holiday weekend.

Last year, state highway patrol responded to 22 more traffic crashes than this year. In 2010, six people died and 134 injured over the holiday counting period.

This year, there were no boating deaths over the weekend, but one person drowned while swimming. There were ten boat crashes and troopers arrested 33 people for boating while intoxicated. Last year, one person died in a boat crash and two people drowned.