10 William Woods University students test positive for COVID-19

FULTON - Ten William Woods University students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

"While such information is sobering, we were not surprised in seeing at least a modest increase in the number of positive cases due to increased testing and screening, mirroring what is happening across the nation," William Woods University President, Jahnae Barnett, said in a news release.

The university's first student to test positive was March 20, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

The release reminds the community to still be cautious even if a person hasn't been contacted by a health department official regarding direct contact with any positive COVID-19 individuals.

"Remember to keep practicing social distancing, wash your hands frequently, and follow all orders issued by your local municipalities," the release said.