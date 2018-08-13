10-year-old shot in St. Louis County

FLORISSANT (AP) - A 10-year-old boy is hospitalized but expected to survive after being shot while taking out the trash in north St. Louis County.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday night, at about the same time a man was shot while walking on a nearby street. Police are investigating both shootings. No arrests have been made.

The boy's name has not been released. He was struck in the right thigh and is in stable condition.

The 22-year-old man was shot in the arm. He is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.