10-Year-Old Springfield Girl to be Laid to Rest

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 10-year-old Springfield girl who was abducted and killed last week will be laid to rest in her hometown.

The funeral for Hailey Owens is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

The fourth-grader was killed Feb. 18 after being abducted in her neighborhood. Forty-five-year-old Craig Michael Wood is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and armed criminal action in her death. He is being held without bond in Greene County Jail.

Clay Adams of Greenlawn Funeral Home, which is organizing the service, says Hailey's family wants mourners to remember the girl as kindhearted and full of life. Adams tells KYTV that the service will be a celebration of Hailey's life.

The Missouri Victims Compensation Fund and Greenlawn Funeral Home are paying all costs for the service.