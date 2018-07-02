$100,000 and other possessions taken in car break-in

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman on a cross-country trip with her son has lost nearly all of her possessions, including more than $100,000 in cash, following a car burglary in downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police continue to investigate the break-in that happened Saturday afternoon near City Museum.

The victim, 32-year-old Priscilla Myco of Pennsylvania, took a job and Oregon and decided to pack everything into her Honda Fit. She and her 10-year-old son, Isaiah, were making the trip to their new home.

They stopped to see a friend in St. Louis and decided to visit the City Museum. She parked a couple of blocks away.

They returned to their car to find a window smashed. A computer, clothes, jewelry and all of the money were taken.