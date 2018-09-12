100 Black Men Sets Up Shop in St. Louis

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The 100 Black Men organization is opening a new headquarters in St. Louis today. The headquarters at 4631 Delmar Boulevard will house programs and serve as a resource for youth and community development. A ceremony including St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay will be held at 3:00. A group of black men met in New York in 1963 with the mission of improving their communities. They adopted the name 100 Black Men, and today there are more than 100 chapters like the one in St. Louis in the United States, England, Africa and the Caribbean.