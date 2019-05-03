100-year-old veteran visits Missouri; part of national tour

JEFFERSON CITY - One of the country's oldest World War II veterans made a special visit to Missouri's Capitol Thursday as a part of his national "No Regrets Tour."

Sidney Walton, 100, is crossing the country to meet with governors in all 50 states.

He said he got the idea after reflecting on one of his biggest regrets, which was never meeting some of the last Civil War veterans when he was young.

Missouri is the 21st state Walton has visited. This visit comes after a trip to the Oval Office, where he met President Trump on April 11.

Sidney Walton's son, Paul Walton, has been traveling with him and said his father is having "the best time of his life."

Paul Walton said it's important for others to meet veterans to understand the sacrifices they made for America.

"The fact that we are even able to thank a veteran is a testament to all the veterans out there who allowed us to maintain our country and our freedoms," he said. "That's the best thing."

Paul Walton said not everyone is as lucky to get to travel the country with their 100-year-old dad.

"I'm feeling better now than I've ever felt in my entire life," he said. "It’s not just about me, it’s about seeing the happiness on my father and the cheer that he’s bringing to all of America."

He said his father has gotten the "full treatment" since arriving in Missouri. Their family was greeted at Columbia Regional Airport.

At the Capitol, Sidney Walton and his family met with Gov. Mike Parson, had lunch with Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and were given special recognition during an event for National Prayer Day.

Sidney Walton plans to travel to France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in June.

"I'm ready to keep on going," he said.

Paul Walton said if you would like to help fund their trip, head over to their website.