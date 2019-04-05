Southen Boone Elementary School - Miss Becker - 4th Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - After two incidents involving intruders claiming to be officers, police are reminding the community how to properly identify... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The biggest federal tax cut since 1986 was bound to bring huge changes to Americans’ tax returns.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri held a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday to honor students, faculty and staff who have... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri House member engaged in "unbecoming" conduct by creating a false rumor that another lawmaker... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department K9 has been awarded the "Healthcare for K9 Heroes" grant. The grant will... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fourth Ward Columbia City Councilman Ian Thomas is under investigation for allegedly offering his support of a rezoning... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Court documents say a Columbia man assaulted someone, fled the scene in a vehicle with three children inside... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Only 14 percent of farms have women in charge of their day-to-day operations, according to the U.S. Department... More >>
in
BROOKFIELD - A teenager reported missing last week was found safe, the Brookfield Police Department said. The Department said... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Just two days after a Jefferson City school bus driver left a preschooler on her bus, she... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Roads are beginning to reopen around Missouri as floodwaters recede across much of the state. ... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 28-year-old man from Gasconade County was sentenced to 25 years in prison for taking nude... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A fair housing and lending seminar Friday hopes to expose unfair housing in Columbia and teach ways it... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After hiring a consulting firm to examine Greek life on campus, the University of Missouri is making some... More >>
in
HERMANN – Thieves stole a travel trailer Sunday night from the property of "A Thousand Ripples", a nonprofit wilderness retreat... More >>
in
JOPLIN - Nearing the 8-year anniversary of the deadly Joplin tornado, officials worry many in the area may be desensitized... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - High pressure water is being sent through the Mexico pipeline that caught fire on March 3, in... More >>
in
HARTSBURG - The Safer Homes Collaborative and Ammo Alley-Indoor Range and Training Academy tried to raise awareness Thursday about preventing... More >>
in