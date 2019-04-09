Southern Boone Elementary - Ms. Wilson - 3rd Grade

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

High rates of death during pregnancy inspires house bill
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives discussed a bill on Tuesday morning that would address the state's high... More >>
New study: Agriculture could bring thousands of new jobs to Missouri
COLUMBIA - A new study from the Missouri Agricultural Foundation found the $48 billion industry could soon contribute even more... More >>
Woman pleads guilty to threatening Planned Parenthood
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 47-year-old St. Louis woman has admitted that she used social media to threaten to... More >>
UPDATE: Police, CPS investigate possible abduction attempt at Gentry
COLUMBIA - A man matching the description of Tuesday's possible attempted abduction at Gentry Middle School was also seen Monday... More >>
Holts Summit alderman candidate pulls out of coin toss
HOLTS SUMMIT - Lisa Buhr, one of the candidates in the Ward 2 alderman election, pulled out of the coin... More >>
Duplex fire scorches one unit, damages another
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection District handled a fire at a duplex in the 300 block of Catherine... More >>
Attorney for Hailey Owens' killer says death sentence unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY - The public defender for Craig Wood says the way the convicted killer was sentenced to death is... More >>
Several Columbia schools placed on lockdown during police investigation
COLUMBIA - Several Columbia Public Schools were briefly on modified lockdown Tuesday afternoon as police investigated an incident near Wilkes... More >>
Columbia airport construction begins
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport (COU) officially closed Tuesday as an estimated one-week long construction period began. The... More >>
Axe throwing right on target as fun, stress-busting hobby
COLUMBIA – A growing number of people are choosing to hurl axes at wooden targets as a way to have... More >>
Man accused of killing 5 people found dead in jail cell
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A man awaiting trial for the shooting deaths of five people, including one mid-Missouri man , was... More >>
Drugs, handgun seized after drive-by shooting
COLE COUNTY - Cole County Sheriff deputies received reports of a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning. The deputies responded... More >>
Cole County man arrested for making and exploding bombs
COLE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Monday after he allegedly made and exploded bombs at his home. According... More >>
Columbia leaders meet to discuss roadway safety
COLUMBIA - At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Columbia's Youth Advisory Council will meet to discuss the Vision Zero Pledge Program.... More >>
Josh Hawley accuses Yale of targeting religious students
CAPITOL HILL - According to a press release from Sen. Josh Hawley's office, Hawley sent letters to Attorney General Bill... More >>
Prosecutor drops, refiles charges in Miller County murder case
COLUMBIA - Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey filed a new case against a Chicago man accused in a tri-state drug... More >>
Local women business owners to come together for networking event
COLUMBIA – Local female business owners will come together to spread their knowledge and support of their industries. KOPN... More >>
Number of Columbia pothole repairs up 16% after extreme winter
COLUMBIA - After a winter with extreme temperature swings, the Public Works is spending more money than ever to repair... More >>
