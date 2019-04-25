Southern Boone Elementary - Mrs. Anthony - 3rd Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - As bargaining negotiations between MU and its maintenance workers approach, one local union plans to call on the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou head football coach Gary Pinkel formally announced the launch of his foundation, called “GP M.A.D.E.” Wednesday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city's Airport Advisory Board met Wednesday for the first time since Columbia Regional Airport had to close... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A proposed wind project in Harrisburg is now getting the local government involved. The Boone County planning and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - People gathered in downtown Jefferson City Wednesday evening to walk for Rape and Abuse Crisis Service or... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House will hold a public hearing Thursday morning to allow people with disabilities to renew... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that allows the state to sell Rice Hall,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Cancer patients could receive health insurance coverage for dental and fertility preservation procedures if two Missouri House... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are trying to figure out what happened at a big fight near Lincoln University's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People wanting to draw attention to sexual violence made more than a fashion statement by wearing denim on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools provided additional information Wednesday amid a legal dispute over collective bargaining with the Columbia Missouri... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department is starting the process to carry and use Narcan, or the generic Naloxone, during... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Missouri River Relief, a nonprofit organization, met with Columbia Public Schools to use their new boat, “Lucia,”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A new bill is designed to simplify the tax process by cutting the number of income tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is seeking a major disaster declaration in response to severe flooding in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Several community members joined Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones and committee panel members Tuesday to discuss racial... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Building Construction Codes Commission approved reconstruction plans for the Columbia Canine Sports Center at a meeting Monday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA) filed a lawsuit in Boone County alleging Columbia Public Schools violated... More >>
in