Two Mile Prairie Elementary - Mrs. Fireshaker - Kindergarten

1 day 8 hours 37 minutes ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 7:00:00 AM CDT April 19, 2019 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts annual "EGGstravaganza"
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation department held its annual "EGGstravaganza Egg Hunt" at Douglass Parks on Saturday afternoon.... More >>
35 minutes ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 3:02:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Moberly Police arrest wanted fugitive based on information from FBI
MOBERLY- The Moberly Police Department arrested a man on Friday afternoon after they received information from the FBI in Omaha,... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 10:08:00 AM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Fulton man sentenced for child molestation charges
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man will be in jail for the next 25 years after he pleaded guilty Friday... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 8:47:00 AM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Remains found in Gasconade River identified as male
GASCONADE COUNTY - The sex of human remains found in the Gasconade River have been identified as male, according to... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 8:09:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

Jontay Porter declares for the 2019 NBA Draft
COLUMBIA - Sophomore forward Jontay Porter officially declared for the 2019 NBA Draft via Twitter Friday. pic.twitter.com/AHj67OWmqi... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 6:35:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in Sports

Closed Rocheport tunnel causes headaches for bikers, residents
ROCHEPORT - Missouri State Parks said a tunnel on the Katy Trail will be closed for at least another month,... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 6:32:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

Power restored to 1,500 Columbia homes after high winds
COLUMBIA — High winds caused two power outages Friday evening that affected more than 1,500 customers, Columbia Water & Light... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 6:23:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

Columbia library receives $20,000 grant for childhood literacy
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Secretary of State’s office awarded a “Spotlight on Literacy” grant to Daniel Boone Regional Library for... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 5:46:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

KMOX Radio personality Harry Hamm facing sex charges
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A well-known radio personality in St. Louis is facing sex-related charges. ... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 4:52:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

Community concerned over jail on Missouri School for the Deaf campus
FULTON — A building on the Missouri School for the Deaf's campus may become the new location of a county... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 3:44:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

Boone County Office of Emergency Management apologizes after system error
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Office of Emergency Management apologized Friday after accidentally sending out numerous severe weather alerts from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 3:03:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

Attorney requests a special prosecutor to investigate a sex-trafficker case
COLUMBIA - Attorney Stephen Wyse wants Governor Mike Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the relationship and alliance... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 2:39:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

Columbia teachers will receive salary increase next year
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education approved a new compensation plan at Thursday's regular work session. The board voted... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

Highway patrol cracking down on high driving
COLUMBIA - With April 20, or 4/20, falling on a weekend this year, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 1:56:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

Speaker: Discipline done for Missouri lawmaker over rumor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's House speaker said he doesn't plan on taking further action to discipline a House member... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 1:16:25 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

Slain Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader's wife admits killing him
FARMINGTON (AP) — The wife of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader admitted Friday to fatally shooting her husband. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 12:48:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

MU reallocating $25 million to offer more scholarships, research
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri and Chancellor Alexander Cartwright released the fiscal budget for 2020, including a reallocation of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 12:43:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

Jefferson City police make two arrests after separate chases
JEFFERSON CITY - Police took two drivers into custody Thursday night after separate chases. One involved a woman accused... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 12:37:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News
