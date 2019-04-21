Two Mile Prairie Elementary - Ms. Mueller - 1st Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.
