Cedar Ridge Elementary - Ms. Seed-Gallbraith - 3rd Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A severe storm in the St. Louis area is forcing Lambert Airport to temporarily halt all... More >>
in
FULTON - After three years and $140 million in construction, the Fulton State Hospital is ready to start celebrating. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People looking for work will have a chance to mingle with about a dozen employers at a hiring... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the heightened flood risks through a large... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -- Several abortion rights groups gathered throughout the state, Tuesday to protest Missouri's newly-passed anti-abortion bill. The... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Sand volleyball courts at a park in Cape Girardeau are closed after knives were found buried... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Emergency Management Director Tom Hurley said the department's staff is "all hands on deck" for Tuesday's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two MU students getting their masters in atmospheric science launched weather balloons Tuesday at the South Farm Research... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing legislation to give internet users the ability to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Salute to Veterans air show has been cancelled for 2019, organizers announced Tuesday, due to... More >>
in
CHICAGO (AP) — Cholesterol levels in children and teens improved in the latest analysis of U.S. health surveys, yet only... More >>
in
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City school board president has apologized for equating treatment of blondes to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Urgent Care will double its operating space by opening a new building on June... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Severe thunderstorms are raking and flooding parts of the central US on Tuesday, including in Oklahoma, where a... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says authorities have recovered only 73 of the 654 guns stolen in 2017... More >>
in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur"... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Columbia teacher pleaded guilty Monday to having sexual contact with a student, and will be sentenced... More >>
in