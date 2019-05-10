Southern Boone Elementary - Mrs. Binkley - 4th Grade

Jefferson City residents, officials combat increased gun violence
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is focusing its attention on one neighborhood near Lincoln University, after multiple... More >>
12 minutes ago Friday, May 10 2019 May 10, 2019 Friday, May 10, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT May 10, 2019 in News

Suspect in Jefferson City homicide pleads guilty to lesser charge
JEFFERSON CITY - A man arrested and charged with murder in connection with a November 2018 shooting pleaded guilty to... More >>
30 minutes ago Friday, May 10 2019 May 10, 2019 Friday, May 10, 2019 2:50:30 PM CDT May 10, 2019 in News

Case of former CPD Chief Ken Burton's DWI arrest now in prosecutors' hands
COLUMBIA - The case of Former Police Chief Ken Burton's driving while intoxicated arrest is now in the hands of... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, May 10 2019 May 10, 2019 Friday, May 10, 2019 2:12:00 PM CDT May 10, 2019 in News

Columbia man accused of exchanging pornographic texts with student
MADISON - A Columbia man who substitute taught at Madison C-3 schools is accused of exchanging pornographic text messages, photos... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, May 10 2019 May 10, 2019 Friday, May 10, 2019 1:33:00 PM CDT May 10, 2019 in News

Missouri House approves $50M incentive package for GM plant
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House members have passed an incentives package offering General Motors up to $50 million for... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 10 2019 May 10, 2019 Friday, May 10, 2019 10:21:46 AM CDT May 10, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass $30B budget proposal
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to a $30 billion state spending plan with a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 10 2019 May 10, 2019 Friday, May 10, 2019 10:03:00 AM CDT May 10, 2019 in News

The US just raised tariffs on Chinese goods. China says it will hit back
(CNN) -- The United States has escalated its trade war with China, hiking tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 10 2019 May 10, 2019 Friday, May 10, 2019 5:31:00 AM CDT May 10, 2019 in News

Suspects in Colorado school shooting due back in court
DENVER (AP) — Both suspects in a suburban Denver school shooting are due back in court Friday as prosecutors file... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 10 2019 May 10, 2019 Friday, May 10, 2019 4:42:00 AM CDT May 10, 2019 in News

Columbia's Chamber of Commerce celebrates small businesses
COLUMBIA - Small businesses make up between 82-85% of business in Columbia and over the past week the Chamber of... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 Thursday, May 09, 2019 8:51:00 PM CDT May 09, 2019 in News

Charges filed against Chariton County woman fleeing deputies
RANDOLPH COUNTY - Prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a Chariton County woman accused of escaping from and then shooting at... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 Thursday, May 09, 2019 8:41:00 PM CDT May 09, 2019 in News

Pope Francis decree holds priests accountable for abuse; survivor reacts
HARTSBURG - Pope Francis issued new rules Thursday requiring all priests and nuns to report clergy sexual abuse and instances... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 Thursday, May 09, 2019 7:06:00 PM CDT May 09, 2019 in News

Mizzou women's basketball set to play in Cancun
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team will be in Cancun for Thanksgiving this year. The Tigers will... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 Thursday, May 09, 2019 6:18:00 PM CDT May 09, 2019 in News

New additions to Columbia Public Schools budget means more jobs
COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools says new jobs added to its budget will help address overcrowding and high risk students,... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 Thursday, May 09, 2019 5:49:00 PM CDT May 09, 2019 in News

People from across the country help Columbia crash victim
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man's story drew in thousands of dollars in just 24 hours, with donations coming from across... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 Thursday, May 09, 2019 4:57:00 PM CDT May 09, 2019 in News

Two men sentenced in large-scale meth distribution conspiracy
JEFFERSON CITY – Two Jefferson City men were sentenced in federal court Thursday for their roles in a large-scale meth... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 Thursday, May 09, 2019 4:43:00 PM CDT May 09, 2019 in News

Mom defends daughter after arrest goes viral; accuses sheriff of bullying
MEXICO - A mom is asking people to think before they speak after seeing more than a thousand comments on... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 Thursday, May 09, 2019 3:28:00 PM CDT May 09, 2019 in News

Bill could take away local control of animal feeding operations
FULTON - Jeff Jones is a fourth generation farmer who now lives about a quarter of a mile away from... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 Thursday, May 09, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT May 09, 2019 in News

Higher assessed property values could lead to increased taxes
COLUMBIA - Some Boone County residents have mixed reactions about possible property tax increases, but the county's assessor says recent... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 Thursday, May 09, 2019 3:16:00 PM CDT May 09, 2019 in News
