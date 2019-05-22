Bush Elementary School - Ms. Hunter - Kindergarten

2 weeks 4 days 37 minutes ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 7:00:00 AM CDT May 04, 2019 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.

Weather shuts down St. Louis airport
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A severe storm in the St. Louis area is forcing Lambert Airport to temporarily halt all... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 6:51:15 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Fulton State Hospital's facility opens, brings job opportunities
FULTON - After three years and $140 million in construction, the Fulton State Hospital is ready to start celebrating. ... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 6:33:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Missouri Job Center hosts walk-in hiring event
COLUMBIA - People looking for work will have a chance to mingle with about a dozen employers at a hiring... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:39:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:00:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Weather

Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the heightened flood risks through a large... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:49:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Weather

Groups protest Missouri anti-abortion bill
JEFFERSON CITY -- Several abortion rights groups gathered throughout the state, Tuesday to protest Missouri's newly-passed anti-abortion bill. The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:49:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Sand volleyball court closed after buried knives found
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Sand volleyball courts at a park in Cape Girardeau are closed after knives were found buried... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:14:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Columbia, Boone County agencies prepare for severe weather
COLUMBIA - Boone County Emergency Management Director Tom Hurley said the department's staff is "all hands on deck" for Tuesday's... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

MU students launch balloons to monitor upper atmosphere
COLUMBIA - Two MU students getting their masters in atmospheric science launched weather balloons Tuesday at the South Farm Research... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 1:46:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Missouri Sen. Hawley to introduce bill against data tracking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing legislation to give internet users the ability to... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 12:22:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Salute to Veterans airshow canceled due to weather
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Salute to Veterans air show has been cancelled for 2019, organizers announced Tuesday, due to... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 11:48:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
CHICAGO (AP) — Cholesterol levels in children and teens improved in the latest analysis of U.S. health surveys, yet only... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 11:41:20 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Official apologizes for comment about driving while blonde
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City school board president has apologized for equating treatment of blondes to... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:22:51 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

MU Urgent Care will double space in new facility
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Urgent Care will double its operating space by opening a new building on June... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:44:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

21 tornadoes ripped through 4 states, now millions are under flooding threat
(CNN) -- Severe thunderstorms are raking and flooding parts of the central US on Tuesday, including in Oklahoma, where a... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:00:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Of more than 600 guns stolen 2 years ago, only 73 recovered
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says authorities have recovered only 73 of the 654 guns stolen in 2017... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:52:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur"... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:39:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Former Columbia teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with a student
COLUMBIA - A former Columbia teacher pleaded guilty Monday to having sexual contact with a student, and will be sentenced... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:26:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News
