$100 Offered for Killing Ex-Wife's Relatives
NEOSHO - One hundred dollars is what a 54-year-old man in southwest Missouri offered another man to kill two people. The Newton County Sheriff's Department says Thomas Kemp is being held on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. His bond is $700,000. Chief Deputy Chris Jennings says the would-be hit man told authorities about the plot to kill Kemp's ex-wife's aunt and uncle last week. That's when Kemp allegedly gave the man a $20 downpayment and the rifle to use in the killings. Police aren't identifying the intended victims, but say they live in Newton County. Kemp was arrested Friday after a sting set up with the would-be hit man. Jennings says the 20-dollar downpayment isn't much, but that doesn't change the crime, which is classified as a felony.
