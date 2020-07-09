$100 Offered for Killing Ex-Wife's Relatives

1 decade 2 years 11 months ago Tuesday, July 24 2007 Jul 24, 2007 Tuesday, July 24, 2007 8:42:21 AM CDT July 24, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
NEOSHO - One hundred dollars is what a 54-year-old man in southwest Missouri offered another man to kill two people. The Newton County Sheriff's Department says Thomas Kemp is being held on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. His bond is $700,000. Chief Deputy Chris Jennings says the would-be hit man told authorities about the plot to kill Kemp's ex-wife's aunt and uncle last week. That's when Kemp allegedly gave the man a $20 downpayment and the rifle to use in the killings. Police aren't identifying the intended victims, but say they live in Newton County. Kemp was arrested Friday after a sting set up with the would-be hit man. Jennings says the 20-dollar downpayment isn't much, but that doesn't change the crime, which is classified as a felony.

More News

Grid
List

Anxiety might make you a bad decision-maker
Anxiety might make you a bad decision-maker
(CNN) -- Just before the lockdown began, London-based writer Valentina Valentini made the choice of a lifetime: She agreed to... More >>
20 minutes ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 8:18:25 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

TikTok is a national security threat, US politicians say. Here's what experts think
TikTok is a national security threat, US politicians say. Here's what experts think
(CNN) -- The short-form video app TikTok has quickly become a key part of popular culture in the US, serving... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 6:17:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Family member says enough is enough after Sunday's double homicide
Family member says enough is enough after Sunday's double homicide
COLUMBIA - After an overnight shooting Sunday left two dead and three injured, a family member of some of the... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 7:30:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Columbia prepares for mask ordinance to take place Friday
Columbia prepares for mask ordinance to take place Friday
COLUMBIA – Thursday is the last full day Columbia residents will be able to go out in public without a... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 5:02:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in Continuous News

MU Chancellor addresses international students
MU Chancellor addresses international students
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri addressed international students via email in regards to the guidelines enforced by the Department... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

MUPD arrest suspect for sidewalk graffiti by Jefferson statue
MUPD arrest suspect for sidewalk graffiti by Jefferson statue
COLUMBIA- University of Missouri Police Department officers arrested Columbia man Ian M. Laird, 20, for sidewalk vandalism near the Thomas... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 4:24:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Columbia suspension of curbside recycling now in effect
Columbia suspension of curbside recycling now in effect
COLUMBIA — Citing "severe staffing shortages," the City of Columbia suspended all curbside recycling pickup effective Wednesday. In a... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

DATA: Mid-Missouri businesses got millions in PPP loans
DATA: Mid-Missouri businesses got millions in PPP loans
COLUMBIA —Businesses across mid-Missouri received millions in loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a coronavirus relief program aimed at... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

South Callaway school district announces plans for fall 2020
South Callaway school district announces plans for fall 2020
COLUMBIA — South Callaway School District superintendent Kevin Hillman announced on Wednesday plans for the upcoming semester. As of... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 3:44:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Show-Me State Games canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Show-Me State Games canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA - The 2020 Show-Me State Games have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games have been... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 3:15:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Wednesday marks the last day to register for August primary
Wednesday marks the last day to register for August primary
COLUMBIA - Today is the last day to register for voting in the August 4 primary election in Boone County.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Local Gym adapts to mask ordinance
Local Gym adapts to mask ordinance
COLUMBIA - As the new mask ordinance comes into effect, local gyms are among the few exempt from the measures.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Study says light pollution ruins teen sleep and may contribute to mental disorders
Study says light pollution ruins teen sleep and may contribute to mental disorders
(CNN) -- Hey sleepyheads -- have you been turning off or covering up all your smartphone and computer lights in... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 12:31:24 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

UM to introduce university-led rural broadband plan Wednesday
UM to introduce university-led rural broadband plan Wednesday
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The University of Missouri System will introduce a plan Wednesday to bring high-speed, affordable broadband internet... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 9:45:22 AM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Countywide mask ordinance unlikely, commissioner says
Countywide mask ordinance unlikely, commissioner says
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Boone County Commission has no plans to follow Columbia’s lead and impose a countywide mask... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 9:41:19 AM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Missourians have more voting options in 2020 due to COVID-19
Missourians have more voting options in 2020 due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Registered voters in Missouri will be able to vote absentee, by mail or in person with... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 9:36:24 AM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU Health Care hits testing capacity for the second time this week
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU Health Care hits testing capacity for the second time this week
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 9:16:00 AM CDT July 08, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 82°
10am 83°
11am 84°
12pm 88°