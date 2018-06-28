$100K Reward Announced in Missing Baby Case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A $100,000 reward is being offered for the return of a missing Kansas City baby or the conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Bill Stanton, a New York-based security consultant for television networks, said Friday the reward to help find Lisa Irwin was coming from anonymous sources. He refused to provide details.



Lisa's parents reported her missing Oct. 4. They say she disappeared from her crib overnight as her mother and two brothers slept.



Stanton, who has refused to say who hired him to become involved in the case, said the logistics of how the reward fund would be administered haven't been determined.



A spokesman for Kansas City's TIPS Hotline, which has been fielding hundreds of calls on the case, said the Hotline hasn't been contacted about the reward.