Bush Elementary School - Ms. Eastwood - Kindergarten
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.
More News
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A body was found in the Missouri River near Tebbetts on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say. According... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's corrections officers are some of the lowest paid in the country. That's created staff shortages, leading... More >>
BRUNSWICK- With the anticipation of possibly historic flooding Wednesday, residents of Brunswick are encouraged to evacuate their homes. The... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The central and northeast Missouri Food Bank's mobile pantry truck was in downtown Jefferson City Tuesday afternoon.... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Sen. Roy Blunt visited the Special Olympic's facility on Tuesday to look at the tornado damage. ... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri National Guard moved into Brunswick and Jefferson City to assist with the threat of flooding... More >>
HARTSBURG - The water level of Hart Creek in Hartsburg is getting close to the top of the levee. ... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Commissioner enacted an official state of emergency for Cole County and Jefferson City Tuesday.... More >>
ST. LOUIS - Missouri could be the first state in the nation to be completely without a health center that... More >>
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — States are heatedly debating whether to make it more difficult for students to avoid vaccinations for... More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Six more fatal shootings in the Kansas City area over the Memorial Day weekend have... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Some people whose mission is to save Jefferson City's historic charm is asking for help in the... More >>
BRUNSWICK - Chariton County's emergency coordinator, Eric McKenzie, said Monday that the county needs more help with sandbagging efforts in... More >>
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Missouri Highway Patrol troopers have located the body of a swimmer who went missing Monday... More >>
CHILLICOTHE - People across the state want all of Missourians to join Chillicothe in commemorating history by celebrating Sliced Bread... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Flooding in Jefferson City is forecasted to now crest at 32 feet Tuesday afternoon, according to the... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - One deaf man said he couldn’t hear the tornado sirens when they went off Wednesday night in... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard in response to damaging tornadoes and flooding. He signed... More >>
