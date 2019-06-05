Mclntire Elementary School - Ms. Hamilton - Kindergarten

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
COLUMBIA - A motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries after colliding with a Columbia Police Department vehicle Tuesday evening. Police... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 10:43:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Wooldridge battles flooding
WOOLDRIDGE- Small towns across mid-Missouri are all dealing with the severe flooding impacting the state. Cooper County's Wooldridge is no... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 7:56:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in Continuous News

Osage River closed to boaters indefinitely
LAKE OZARK - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced boating restrictions on the Osage River Tuesday. A news release... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 7:42:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Parts of MKT trail closed due to flooding
COLUMBIA - The MKT Trail access at Jay Dix Station is closed due to flooding. Parks and Recreation Director,... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 7:04:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Judge: No doctor testimony needed in abortion clinic hearing
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis judge says testimony from non-staff doctors at Missouri's only abortion clinic will not... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 4:37:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Columbia Parks and Rec closes part of MKT trail due to flooding
COLUMBIA - Access to part of the MKT trail will be closed until further notice due to flooding. The entrance... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 4:18:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Small business called backbone of Columbia
COLUMBIA - As Columbia continues to grow, small businesses continue to drive a large portion of its economy. Smalls... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 4:00:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

United Way spreads the word about tornado relief pick-up site
JEFFERSON CITY - United Way leaders are worried people impacted by recent tornadoes don't know about the help they can... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 3:13:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

United Way of Central Missouri gives $200,000 grant for community support
JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri is giving community support grants to health and human service agencies.... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 1:50:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Man killed in crash on Interstate 70 near Kingdom City
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A man died in a crash involving a semi-truck near Kingdom City on I-70 Monday, according to... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 12:53:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Miller County man pleads guilty to child molestation
MILLER COUNTY - A man pleaded guilty to child molestation and sexual misconduct involving a child on Monday. According... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 12:24:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Woman arrested after deputies find meth
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested a woman Monday after a K-9 search turned up methamphetamine and other drugs Monday. ... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 11:29:00 AM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Missouri Humane Society rescuing animals stranded in flooded areas
WINFIELD - The Humane Society of Missouri sent a team to flooded areas along the Mississippi River on Tuesday to... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 10:38:00 AM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Missouri medical marijuana sample application now available
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday released a sample of the application for medical... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 10:31:00 AM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

More names added to drug case linked with Old Hawthorne homicide
COLUMBIA - New documents unsealed in federal court Monday identified several more people connected to a drug-related homicide in the... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 8:55:00 AM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Missouri subpoenas abortion clinic doctors amid legal battle
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis judge on Tuesday weighed whether physicians from Missouri's only abortion clinic can be... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 8:24:00 AM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Brunswick and Chariton County to lay out plan for rebuilding after floods
BRUNSWICK - The City of Brunswick and Chariton County Emergency Management are helping residents affected by recent flooding. The... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 5:24:00 AM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Rocheport residents continue sandbagging after almost two weeks of work
ROCHEPORT - Sandbagging efforts along Katy Trail in Rocheport continues bringing volunteers as flooding continues to close many roads, bridges... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 Monday, June 03, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT June 03, 2019 in News
