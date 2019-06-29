Jonesburg Elementary School - Mrs. Davis - 2nd Grade

Four in custody following gun report at Women's and Children's Hospital
Four in custody following gun report at Women's and Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - An MU alert has said the Women's and Children's Hospital is all clear following a report of a... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 9:11:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Muslim woman claims she was threatened with gun in Columbia
Muslim woman claims she was threatened with gun in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a Muslim woman said she was harassed with a handgun while... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 7:21:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Statewide electrical contracting licenses to be available in July
Statewide electrical contracting licenses to be available in July
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri residents interested in applying for a statewide electrical contractor license can do so starting July... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Car fire in north Columbia described as a "ball of flames"
Car fire in north Columbia described as a "ball of flames"
BOONE COUNTY – A vehicle caught fire Friday afternoon threatening a nearby home on North Gregory Drive. Assistant Chief... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Columbia in need of school bus drivers, hosts hiring event
Columbia in need of school bus drivers, hosts hiring event
COLUMBIA - Student Transportation of America and Columbia Public Schools are in need of drivers. They held an event... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 2:47:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Missouri's only abortion clinic allowed to continue providing service
Missouri's only abortion clinic allowed to continue providing service
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi grated Missouri's sole abortion clinic a "stay" on Friday, which... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 2:34:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Executive order establishes agricultural task force
Executive order establishes agricultural task force
FULTON - Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Friday to establish the Missouri Food, Beverage and Forest Products... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 1:36:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Levee break caused by erosion in temporary repair site
Levee break caused by erosion in temporary repair site
JEFFERSON CITY - The Turkey Creek Levee broke after floodwaters eroded away a temporary repair, public works officials confirmed Friday.... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 1:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Charges filed against suspects in Tupelo Place homicide
UPDATE: Charges filed against suspects in Tupelo Place homicide
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges, including second-degree murder, against three men connected to Wednesday's homicide on Tupelo Place. Officers... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 8:55:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Jefferson City robbery and shooting suspect taken into custody
Jefferson City robbery and shooting suspect taken into custody
JEFFERSON CITY - Michael L. Miller, 27, has been taken into custody on several charges following Monday's shooting in the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:15:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Officials ask for tips on suspect behind gun shop robbery
Officials ask for tips on suspect behind gun shop robbery
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for information on a suspect linked to guns stolen from a Columbia gun shop two... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

"Clean Missouri" official reacts to SCOTUS' gerrymandering decision
"Clean Missouri" official reacts to SCOTUS' gerrymandering decision
COLUMBIA - Amendment 1's campaign manager said Thursday's Supreme Court decision makes reform like this amendment more important for states... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 5:04:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Turkey Creek Levee breaks in North Jefferson City
Turkey Creek Levee breaks in North Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A levee north of Jefferson City broke on Thursday afternoon. Jefferson City Police Department confirmed on... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:50:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Ashland man arrested for child sex crimes
Ashland man arrested for child sex crimes
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a Boone County man for several counts of rape and sodomy involving a 13-year-old girl... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:28:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Missouri River in Boonville expected to fall
Missouri River in Boonville expected to fall
BOONVILLE - The Missouri River in Boonville is predicted to fall into minor flood stage beginning Friday and into the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:05:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Scammers using U.S. Marshals office phone numbers
Scammers using U.S. Marshals office phone numbers
KANSAS CITY - Some scammers are fraudulently using the U.S. Marshals' official phone numbers to trick people into sending money,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 3:22:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Jailers disciplined after inmate fakes identity to escape
Jailers disciplined after inmate fakes identity to escape
LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Several Missouri jail employees have been disciplined after an armed robbery suspect escaped by posing as... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 1:48:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Anti-abortion activists to display banners along Highway 54 on Friday
Anti-abortion activists to display banners along Highway 54 on Friday
JEFFERSON CITY — Anti-abortion activists plan to display two large banners on bridges along Highway 54 on Friday, according... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 12:00:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News
