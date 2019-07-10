Jonesburg Elementary School - Ms. Masek - 1st Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
MOBERLY - The Trenton police officer shot last month made an appearance Wednesday at the Moberly Police Department, and brought... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Despite a summer of storms, the Grindstone Parkway bridge over Highway 63 is expected to be finished on... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Two murder cases have had significant developments in the past few weeks, and one woman knows the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Construction began today on the second of a seven bridge improvement project. Construction on the bridge over... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With potentially deadly temperatures in mid-Missouri, the Columbia/Boone County health department is opening cooling centers. Anyone needing to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri leaders announced a record-breaking year in total funds raised, including the largest gift in Law... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The jury that will hear the case against a man charged with murder in a deadly crash will... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools is considering a buyout of several homes damaged by the May 22 tornados.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After raising two adult children, Kim McDaniel was not expecting to be the mother of a baby again.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Hundreds of Missouri prisoners serving mandatory sentences for largely nonviolent offenses could become eligible for parole... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new report says Missouri faces a possible earthquake insurance marketplace collapse and massive economic... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Clay County say a poorly-timed fart led to an arrest. The Clay County... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson has signed a house bill known as “Lyndon’s Law,” designed to make things safer for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Members of a citizens group say they think the city council is not being transparent with how it... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Groups like The American Civil Liberties Union and NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri are working to recruit volunteers to help get... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Drivers and MoDOT leaders say mid-Missouri's busiest highway interchange is long overdue for a revamp, but there's one... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – President Trump has approved Missouri's request for major disaster declaration for 20 Missouri counties. Gov.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Moniteau County Prosecutor's Office filed first-degree murder charges against a man and woman Monday in connection with... More >>
in