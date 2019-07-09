Jonesburg Elementary School - Mrs. Vicente - Kindergarten

Missouri law could free hundreds from mandatory prison terms
Missouri law could free hundreds from mandatory prison terms
JEFFERSON CITY — Hundreds of Missouri prisoners serving mandatory sentences for largely nonviolent offenses could become eligible for parole... More >>
10 minutes ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:45:49 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Missouri report warns of earthquake insurance collapse
Missouri report warns of earthquake insurance collapse
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new report says Missouri faces a possible earthquake insurance marketplace collapse and massive economic... More >>
15 minutes ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:41:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Parson signs Lyndons Law to promote safer driving
Parson signs Lyndons Law to promote safer driving
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson has signed a house bill known as “Lyndon’s Law,” designed to make things safer for... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 4:53:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Public says city council not transparent about city manager choices
Public says city council not transparent about city manager choices
COLUMBIA - Members of a citizens group say they think the city council is not being transparent with how it... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 4:12:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Abortion rights activists aim for public vote; opponents focus on education
Abortion rights activists aim for public vote; opponents focus on education
COLUMBIA- Groups like The American Civil Liberties Union and NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri are working to recruit volunteers to help get... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

I-70/US-63 interchange in need of major revamp; still a challenge for MoDOT
I-70/US-63 interchange in need of major revamp; still a challenge for MoDOT
COLUMBIA - Drivers and MoDOT leaders say mid-Missouri's busiest highway interchange is long overdue for a revamp, but there's one... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 3:30:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Trump approves disaster declaration for twenty Missouri counties
Trump approves disaster declaration for twenty Missouri counties
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – President Trump has approved Missouri's request for major disaster declaration for 20 Missouri counties. Gov.... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in Top Stories

Two charged with first-degree murder in abandoned corpse case
Two charged with first-degree murder in abandoned corpse case
COLUMBIA - The Moniteau County Prosecutor's Office filed first-degree murder charges against a man and woman Monday in connection with... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 2:56:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Fiery boat crash at lake ruled an accident
Fiery boat crash at lake ruled an accident
OSAGE BEACH - Highway patrol troopers said they ruled a boat fire at the Lake of the Ozarks on Monday... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 2:01:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Osage River reopened for recreational boating
Osage River reopened for recreational boating
OSAGE- The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it reopened the last stretch of the Osage River on Monday afternoon. The... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 1:58:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Fire in Camden County destroys old feed store
Fire in Camden County destroys old feed store
MACKS CREEK - Fire destroyed a store in Macks Creek in Camden County Tuesday. On scene, crews found the... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 12:00:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Judge stands up for Gov. Eric Greitens' office in message-deleting app case
Judge stands up for Gov. Eric Greitens' office in message-deleting app case
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has dismissed claims that former Gov. Eric Greitens' office used a message-deleting... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 9:33:00 AM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Boat catches fire in Lake Ozark
Boat catches fire in Lake Ozark
LAKE OZARK — Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White said a boat caught fire near Jeffries Lane Monday night.... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 9:39:00 PM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Owner looking for answers after dog shot, killed
EXCLUSIVE: Owner looking for answers after dog shot, killed
CAIRO - When the Ancell family's dog, Luna, took off around the neighborhood, they expected that she'd be back. What... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

ACLU effort to put abortion ban to vote can proceed
ACLU effort to put abortion ban to vote can proceed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An appellate court panel ruled Monday that the American Civil Liberties Union can soon begin... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 6:58:00 PM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

Sheriff reports several leads in armed robbery at Maries County restaurant
Sheriff reports several leads in armed robbery at Maries County restaurant
MARIES COUNTY - An armed robbery happened at the Vichy Wye restaurant in Maries County on July 7. Two... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 6:14:00 PM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

KOMU 8's new community guidelines aim to keep comments constructive
KOMU 8's new community guidelines aim to keep comments constructive
COLUMBIA - In an effort to foster thoughtful and constructive conversations on the news in mid-Missouri and around the world,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 2:40:00 PM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

Charges filed against suspect in Columbia standoff
Charges filed against suspect in Columbia standoff
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Monday against the man arrested following an hours-long standoff on July 5. Timothy Rottet,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 2:24:05 PM CDT July 08, 2019 in News
