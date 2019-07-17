Community R-6 - Mrs. Smith - 1st Grade

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Community rallies around youth football team following break-in
ST. JAMES — Local businesses have come together to support the St. James youth football team after someone broke into... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:25:00 PM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

Missouri requests expansion of FEMA assistance
COLUMBIA — The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency requested Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency expand the federal disaster... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 7:18:00 PM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

St. Peters man leads deputies on multi-county pursuit
COLUMBIA — A stolen vehicle case turned into a chase across multiple counties for Callaway County deputies. In a... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 6:29:00 PM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

Air Conditioning companies preparing for hotter temperatures
COLUMBIA - The summer months are a busy time for air conditioning companies, but especially this week with excessive heat... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 5:27:00 PM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

Missouri State volleyball program under investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State volleyball coach Melissa Stokes has been placed on paid administrative leave while the university... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 2:31:00 PM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police say trucker speeding in Indiana crash that killed 3
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a semitrailer's computer data says it was going above the speed limit when it slammed... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:48:00 AM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

Police patrols will increase at Columbia parks
COLUMBIA — Columbia police officers are working with the city’s park rangers to increase patrols in city parks after several... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:08:00 AM CDT July 16, 2019 in Top Stories

Boone County Fair opens in Sturgeon, prepares for heat
STURGEON- The annual Boone County Fair kicks off Tuesday, and will host a variety of events from Tuesday to Saturday,... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 9:56:00 AM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

Excessive heat warning doesn't stop softball camp
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service is predicting the heat index to get up to 109 degrees Wednesday. Columbia... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 9:46:00 AM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

Title IX investigation of Missouri former swim coach ended
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri swimming coach Greg Rhodenbaugh is no longer working for the university and a Title... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 9:13:00 AM CDT July 16, 2019 in News

Moniteau County deputies arrest two for heroin and meth
COLUMBIA — A drug bust by Moniteau County deputies ended with one suspect in the hospital on suspicion of a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 15 2019 Jul 15, 2019 Monday, July 15, 2019 9:32:00 PM CDT July 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Couple charged with child abuse released from custody
COLUMBIA — Maries County deputies arrested Cheryl “Lynn” Fales and Charles R. Fales, of St James for two counts of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 15 2019 Jul 15, 2019 Monday, July 15, 2019 8:07:00 PM CDT July 15, 2019 in News

Columbia to talk expanding renewable energy access
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia Water & Light will be holding a public meeting Wednesday from 6 to 7:30... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 15 2019 Jul 15, 2019 Monday, July 15, 2019 6:32:00 PM CDT July 15, 2019 in News

Day one of trial: 6 dead beagle puppies trigger sunshine law violation
COLUMBIA – The Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) is suing the University of Missouri, claiming the school overcharged the group when... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 15 2019 Jul 15, 2019 Monday, July 15, 2019 6:19:00 PM CDT July 15, 2019 in Continuous News

Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 15 2019 Jul 15, 2019 Monday, July 15, 2019 4:56:00 PM CDT July 15, 2019 in Weather

Jason Kander takes job at veterans nonprofit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former U.S. Senate candidate Jason Kander is starting a job at a nonprofit for veterans.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 15 2019 Jul 15, 2019 Monday, July 15, 2019 4:04:00 PM CDT July 15, 2019 in News

Tropical Depression Barry causes jump in gas prices
COLUMIBA - Gas prices jumped up thirty cents overnight on Thursday. Director of Marketing and Communications of GasBuddy Allison... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 15 2019 Jul 15, 2019 Monday, July 15, 2019 10:26:00 AM CDT July 15, 2019 in News

John Glascock is Columbia's new city manager
COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece officially announced John Glascock as Columbia's official City Manager. The announcement happened at 11... More >>
2 days ago Monday, July 15 2019 Jul 15, 2019 Monday, July 15, 2019 6:47:00 AM CDT July 15, 2019 in News
