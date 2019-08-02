Community R-6 - Ms. Hess - 5th Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — Moberly police officers arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on two people Thursday night. Moberly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Missouri troopers got more than they bargained for after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust. ... More >>
in
VIENNA - Maries County deputies have arrested a woman who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier Thursday afternoon.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A man who robbed a bank in 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled an Amber Alert for a boy from Maries County after... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new report from a Missouri task force suggests that every school in the state should have an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This month, a mid-Missouri woman can celebrate two years with a new heart, but many other Missourians are... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a customer at a Wendy's was shot to death during an... More >>
in
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri farmer charged with tampering with a truck used by two missing Wisconsin brothers will... More >>
in
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The parents of two students who killed themselves at a Truman State University fraternity house are... More >>
in
FULTON - A follow-up report from State Auditor Nicole Galloway has found that Callaway County officials have taken actions to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No official timeline has been given for appointing a permanent chief at the Columbia Police Department, but the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Staff at MU Residential Life are getting creative on how to host incoming freshmen after varying enrollment rates in... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a 10-year-old girl who took her mother's SUV because she wanted... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A former Columbia police officer was sentenced to five years of probation and 300 hours of... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for two men charged in two Kansas City-area... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One Columbia organization will offer homeless people an opportunity to get back on their feet on Thursday morning.... More >>
in
BRUNSWICK - The City of Brunswick will be hosting a meeting at the American Legion Hall on Wednesday July 31,... More >>
in