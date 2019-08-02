Community R-6 - Ms. Hess - 5th Grade

1 week 2 days 19 hours ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 Tuesday, July 23, 2019 7:00:00 AM CDT July 23, 2019 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

More News

Grid
List

Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
COLUMBIA — Moberly police officers arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on two people Thursday night. Moberly... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 10:49:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
COLUMBIA — Missouri troopers got more than they bargained for after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 10:08:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Subject of Amber Alert arrested for filing false report
Subject of Amber Alert arrested for filing false report
VIENNA - Maries County deputies have arrested a woman who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier Thursday afternoon.... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 8:46:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Columbia bank robber sentenced
Columbia bank robber sentenced
COLUMBIA — A man who robbed a bank in 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 7:23:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after reported abduction in Maries County
UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after reported abduction in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled an Amber Alert for a boy from Maries County after... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 3:29:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

School security report suggests more armed officers in schools
School security report suggests more armed officers in schools
COLUMBIA - A new report from a Missouri task force suggests that every school in the state should have an... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 3:17:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Centralia woman celebrates two years with new heart, advocates for change
Centralia woman celebrates two years with new heart, advocates for change
COLUMBIA - This month, a mid-Missouri woman can celebrate two years with a new heart, but many other Missourians are... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 1:52:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Customer dies in shootout at Kansas City Wendy's
Customer dies in shootout at Kansas City Wendy's
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a customer at a Wendy's was shot to death during an... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:27:37 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Man charged in missing brothers case appears in court
Man charged in missing brothers case appears in court
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri farmer charged with tampering with a truck used by two missing Wisconsin brothers will... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:04:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Parents sue Truman State after sons kill themselves
Parents sue Truman State after sons kill themselves
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The parents of two students who killed themselves at a Truman State University fraternity house are... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:02:06 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Callaway County takes steps to protect taxpayer money
Callaway County takes steps to protect taxpayer money
FULTON - A follow-up report from State Auditor Nicole Galloway has found that Callaway County officials have taken actions to... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 11:30:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Most CPD officers want interim chief to be permanent choice
Most CPD officers want interim chief to be permanent choice
COLUMBIA - No official timeline has been given for appointing a permanent chief at the Columbia Police Department, but the... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 11:21:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

MU Residential Life making adjustments to accommodate large freshman class
MU Residential Life making adjustments to accommodate large freshman class
COLUMBIA- Staff at MU Residential Life are getting creative on how to host incoming freshmen after varying enrollment rates in... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 9:46:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Police: 10-year-old takes mom's car to go to McDonald's
Police: 10-year-old takes mom's car to go to McDonald's
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a 10-year-old girl who took her mother's SUV because she wanted... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 9:26:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Ex-Columbia police officer given probation in steroid case
Ex-Columbia police officer given probation in steroid case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A former Columbia police officer was sentenced to five years of probation and 300 hours of... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 8:27:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Federal prosecutors seek death penalty in Kansas City deaths
Federal prosecutors seek death penalty in Kansas City deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for two men charged in two Kansas City-area... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 8:16:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Project offers resources to homeless
Project offers resources to homeless
COLUMBIA - One Columbia organization will offer homeless people an opportunity to get back on their feet on Thursday morning.... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 7:08:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Flood victims lob pointed questions at city officials and SEMA Wednesday
Flood victims lob pointed questions at city officials and SEMA Wednesday
BRUNSWICK - The City of Brunswick will be hosting a meeting at the American Legion Hall on Wednesday July 31,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:19:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 64°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
2am 68°
3am 67°
4am 67°
5am 66°